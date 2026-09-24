Ukraine knows Russia’s exact plan for attacks on its energy sector this winter – Shmyhal

Ukrainian intelligence services have obtained Russian documents outlining plans for a winter campaign of strikes against the country’s energy sector, including a list of targets and the number and types of weapons to be used.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia’s plans

According to Shmyhal, Russia is preparing comprehensive strikes against Ukraine, targeting heat and water supplies, wastewater systems, power generation facilities and interconnectors.

"Last week, we received from our intelligence services materials they had obtained from the Russian side — the Russian terrorists’ strategy for this winter. They shocked our partners, as they shocked us, with their cynicism and cold terrorist calculation of how to destroy our energy infrastructure," Shmyhal said.

Read more: Ukrainians will not be left without food; way must be found to achieve "energy truce" – Zelenskyy

"There are two large documents, written in a very cold and precise manner. They contain tables showing the number of weapons needed to destroy each facility. The types of weapons range from ballistic missiles to jet-powered and conventional drones. Everything has been calculated; strike packages (that is what they call them) are specified for each facility. We understand how they will act," the minister noted.

According to Shmyhal, the enemy also has separate plans targeting major cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and other cities with populations of over one million.

How Ukraine is preparing for winter

The minister said that more than 200 permanent concrete protective structures ("shelters") had already been built over facilities identified by the Russians as priority targets. Pre-detonation screens and nets protecting against FPV drones are also being installed.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine is also working with its partners to procure and stockpile equipment for rapid repairs in the event of attacks. At the same time, the minister acknowledged that it was impossible to protect the entire energy sector with a "concrete dome."

"Air defence undoubtedly provides 90% protection today. But with thousands of missiles and drones, even the remaining 10% hurts," he stressed.

Ukraine’s response to Russia

Shmyhal expressed confidence that Ukraine would successfully get through the coming winter and would continue conducting its own strikes deep inside Russia in response to enemy attacks.

"Our deep strikes will continue if the enemy attacks us. Russia will feel the pain. We are, of course, preparing for this winter in a completely different way than we prepared for the last one. We say that this winter will be a test, but we will definitely pass it," the minister concluded.

Shmyhal also said that Ukraine was ready to discuss a comprehensive ceasefire covering both energy infrastructure and maritime operations. According to him, this would allow the grain corridor to resume and ensure food security.

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