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Trump has finally approved transfer of licenses to Ukraine for production of Patriot missiles, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that U.S. President Donald Trump has made a final decision to grant Ukraine licenses to manufacture missiles for the Patriot air defense systems.
According to Censor.NET, he told reporters this.
Details
"There are specific agreements in place. During our last meeting, President Trump emphasized: ‘Yes, I have made the final decision—Ukraine will receive licenses to manufacture Patriot missiles,’" the president said.
Background
- During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. could grant Ukraine a license to manufacture missiles for the Patriot air defense systems. Late last week, he noted that Washington should be "very cautious" about granting Ukraine such a license.
- In August, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that there would be no agreement with Ukraine on the production of Patriot missiles before winter.
- In early September, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States and Ukraine are negotiating the transfer of a license to produce missiles for the Patriot air defense systems.
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