Russian provocations and acts of sabotage are becoming "business as usual" on NATO’s eastern flank, - Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that the Russian threat to NATO’s eastern flank is intensifying. According to him, Moscow is becoming "increasingly reckless," and it must be stopped in Ukraine so that it does not have to be stopped elsewhere.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, Nausėda stated this during the Lithuanian-American Business Forum in Miami. The Lithuanian Embassy in the U.S. has also confirmed that the forum, featuring the Lithuanian president, will take place on September 24.

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According to Nausėda, incursions by Russian drones, provocations, and acts of sabotage have become "business as usual" on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Russia must be stopped in Ukraine, because otherwise it will have to be stopped elsewhere," the Lithuanian president emphasized.

Naudes also stated that the presence of U.S. troops in Lithuania is intended to deter Russia, not to prepare for combat operations. He welcomed Washington’s decision to send a new rotation of troops to the country. Lithuanian authorities announced the new rotation of U.S. forces this week. Reuters

Separately, the president spoke about Lithuania’s plans to expand its domestic defense production. According to him, the country’s defense industry should grow three to four times faster than the economy as a whole.

Lithuania also seeks to integrate into global defense supply chains and expand joint production with Ukrainian companies, particularly in the field of drones.

"We can produce these on our own, produce them to meet Ukraine's needs, and consider this to be Lithuania's military support for Ukraine," Nausėda said.

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