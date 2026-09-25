Fifty-six Ukrainians are reported missing following floods in Nepal; there is no information regarding fatalities, - Foreign Ministry

The fate of 56 Ukrainian citizens remains unknown following widespread flooding and landslides in Nepal. As of September 25, there is no confirmed information regarding any Ukrainians who have been killed or injured.

According to Censor.NET, the press office of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed journalists of this.

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According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 56 Ukrainian citizens are currently considered officially missing and are being sought. Ukrainian diplomats continue to take steps to determine their fate and identify them.

The Ukrainian Embassy in China, in particular, continues to provide the Chinese side with DNA data from relatives of missing Ukrainians.

According to information from the relevant authorities in Nepal, 1,451 people have died as a result of the natural disaster, and another 6,150 are considered missing.

Read more: Foreign Ministry on 56 Ukrainians in Nepal: they are not on lists of dead or injured

Chinese authorities report 43 confirmed deaths and 519 people missing. Among the missing are 261 foreigners from 23 countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reported that, in connection with the disappearances of Ukrainians as a result of natural disasters, pretrial investigations have been launched in the relevant criminal cases involving 49 individuals, and the necessary measures have been taken.

The ministry emphasized that the situation remains difficult due to the extensive scale of the destruction, and that the case involving the search for Ukrainians is under special supervision.