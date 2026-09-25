Zaluzhnyi became first Ukrainian diplomat to be awarded Freedom of City of London. PHOTOS

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, has become the first Ukrainian diplomat to be awarded the Freedom of the City of London – one of the oldest honours associated with the British capital.

This was reported by the embassy’s press office, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

During a ceremony at Mansion House, the official residence of the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Valerii Zaluzhnyi was officially admitted to the ranks of the Freemen of the City of London.

The ceremony was attended by the Lady Mayor of the City of London, Dame Susan Langley DBE.

"The tradition of the Freedom of the City of London dates back to the Middle Ages – it is believed to have originated in 1237. This status carries special symbolic significance. Valerii Zaluzhnyi is receiving it, first and foremost, as Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, having served as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the period of full-scale Russian aggression, and today as Ukraine’s representative in relations with one of its key allies.

"This is further evidence of the strategic partnership between the United Kingdom and Ukraine and a symbol of the special level of Ukrainian-British relations forged during the years of the Russian-Ukrainian war," the statement reads.

See also: For years, Russia will receive imported weapons components. Tomorrow, they may be used not only against Ukraine if this is not stopped, says Zaluzhny





