Defence Ministry developing SPECTR AI platform: it will analyse combat data and predict enemy moves

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine’s Defense AI Center "A1" is developing SPECTR, a platform for analysing combat data and planning frontline operations.

The ministry’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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How the SPECTR AI system will change operational planning

The system’s main tasks include:

analysing information;

identifying patterns;

producing recommendations for planning operations and organising military processes;

automating routine work at headquarters.

In particular, SPECTR will help select effective courses of action and predict possible enemy moves.

Read more: Defence Forces strike more than 3,000 Russian UGVs with drones since start of year – Defence Ministry

The ministry said SPECTR would operate within the Defence Forces’ existing digital systems, with data remaining in a secure environment. The platform is currently being tested by several combat units.

How the Defense AI Center "A1" is building an AI-driven army

The ministry established "A1" in March 2026 with support from the UK government. It says it aims to use AI to help service members make data-based decisions faster, employ weapons more effectively, and spend less time on administrative work.

The centre is already working on three flagship projects involving combat data analysis and improvements to defence innovation.

"We are effectively building an operating system for warfare that will help service members choose effective courses of action and predict possible enemy moves," said Danylo Tsvok, head of the "A1" AI centre.

Read more: Defence Forces strike more than 3,000 Russian UGVs with drones since start of year – Defence Ministry