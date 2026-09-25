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Russians attack energy workers’ car with drone in Odesa Oblast: one killed, another injured

DTEK worker killed in drone strike on car in Odesa Oblast

Russian forces attacked a car carrying DTEK workers in Odesa Oblast with a drone. One energy worker was killed, and another was injured.

DTEK Group reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Deliberate strike

"Today in Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone attacked a DTEK crew’s car. Sadly, one of our colleagues was killed, and another was injured," the company said.

The Odesa Regional Military Administration said the workers’ car had driven away from a substation after an air raid alert was issued, but the drone deliberately changed course and struck the vehicle.

See more: Russian forces attacked poultry farm in Odesa region: fire broke out and some of birds were killed. PHOTOS

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Odesa region (1300) DTEK (179) Energy workers (5)
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