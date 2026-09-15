Russian forces attacked poultry farm in Odesa region: fire broke out and some of birds were killed. PHOTOS

Russian invaders have attacked a poultry farm in the Odesa region.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Kiper, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The roof with solar panels was damaged. A fire broke out. Some of the poultry were killed.



The fire has now been extinguished. Work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath of the attack," the statement reads.







Read more: Massive attack on Odesa region: rescue services have dealt with aftermath; 24 people were injured, including two children. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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