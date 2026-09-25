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Russians strike lyceum in Kyiv Oblast with drone: fire breaks out. PHOTO
On the evening of September 25, Russian forces struck Ivankiv Lyceum No. 2 in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast with a drone. A fire broke out in the building.
Kyiv Oblast Governor Tymur Tkachenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Fire spreads over more than 300 square meters
The fire spread across more than 300 square meters of the building. Emergency crews are at the scene and are working to contain it.
No one was injured. There were no children at the lyceum when the strike occurred. Around 1,100 children attended the school, the official said.
"On top of strikes against civilian sites, the Russians are terrorizing public infrastructure — striking schools where children study. This is another blow to peaceful life," Tkachenko added.
What the aftermath of the attack looks like
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