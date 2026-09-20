Enemy has attacked Kyiv region: warehouses are on fire, and company buildings and vehicles have been damaged. VIDEO

The Bucha, Boryspil, and Fastiv districts have reported the effects of attacks by Russian drones.

This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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The impact in three districts

A car has been damaged in the Bucha district following a drone attack. The fire that broke out at the scene has already been extinguished.

A fire has broken out in some warehouse premises in the Boryspil district. Efforts are currently underway to bring the fire under control. A carport and a car on a private property have also been damaged.

In the Fastiv district, company buildings and vehicles have been damaged.

According to preliminary reports, there are no fatalities or injuries.

Read more: Mother and her two children were killed in Russian attack on Fastiv district

Social media is reporting on a fire at the ‘EcoMarket’ warehouses

What led up to it

It should be recalled that on the afternoon of 20 September, the Kyiv region was hit by yet another attack by Russian drones. In Boiarka, debris from the drones caused a fire and damaged two buildings and the Avenue of Remembrance for the Fallen, whilst in the Vyshhorod district, warehouse buildings were damaged.