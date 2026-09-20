Mother and her two children were killed in Russian attack on Fastiv district

Today, 19 September, Russian forces carried out strikes on the Kyiv region, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that a mother and her two young children – a girl and a boy – were killed as a result of the enemy attack.

"A terrible tragedy in the Fastiv district…There are no words to convey the pain of this loss. Our sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. This is an irreparable tragedy," the statement reads.

Private residential buildings and a car were also damaged in the Fastiv district as a result of the attack. A fire broke out in one of the houses, but it has been extinguished.

Emergency services are continuing to work at the scene and assess the damage caused by the attack.

Read more: Russia continues to attack Kyiv region: one person has been injured, and two districts are under fire

What led up to it