Mother and her two children were killed in Russian attack on Fastiv district
Today, 19 September, Russian forces carried out strikes on the Kyiv region, resulting in fatalities.
This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that a mother and her two young children – a girl and a boy – were killed as a result of the enemy attack.
"A terrible tragedy in the Fastiv district…There are no words to convey the pain of this loss. Our sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. This is an irreparable tragedy," the statement reads.
Private residential buildings and a car were also damaged in the Fastiv district as a result of the attack. A fire broke out in one of the houses, but it has been extinguished.
Emergency services are continuing to work at the scene and assess the damage caused by the attack.
What led up to it
- As previously reported, Russian forces had been attacking the Kyiv region almost continuously with strike drones over the past 24 hours. The attacks damaged nine civilian sites across four districts of the region.
- Throughout the day on 19 September, Russian forces continued to launch strikes on the Kyiv region. The Fastiv, Obukhiv and Vyshhorod districts came under fire. Several people were injured as a result of the attacks, including a child.
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