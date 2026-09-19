Russia continues to attack Kyiv region: one person has been injured, and two districts are under fire

Russian troops continue to launch attacks on the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

A woman has been injured in an attack in the Fastiv district. She is currently being taken to the nearest hospital, where she will receive the necessary medical treatment.

A private house has been damaged in the Obukhiv district. People are once again suffering as a result of enemy attacks on the region.

See more: Russians attacked Kyiv region with drones: five people were injured, including three children. PHOTOS

It is reported that all emergency services are on the ground and are assessing the aftermath of the attack.

"Please do not ignore the air-raid sirens. Take care of yourselves and stay in shelters until the danger has passed," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

What led up to it

As a reminder, it was previously reported that Russian forces had been attacking the Kyiv region almost continuously with strike drones over the past 24 hours. As a result of the attacks, nine civilian sites in four districts of the region were damaged.