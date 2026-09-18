Russians attacked Kyiv region with drones: five people were injured, including three children. PHOTOS

Five people, including three children, were injured as a result of a morning attack by enemy drones in the Fastiv District of Kyiv Oblast. All of them received the necessary medical care.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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"The children were diagnosed with acoustic trauma and acute stress reactions. All three were hospitalized," the statement said.

Among the adults, a woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

A man sustained thermal burns, a shrapnel wound, and a laceration to his foot. He was also hospitalized.

A private home was destroyed as a result of the attack

One private home was completely destroyed in the attack, and another was damaged. A car was also damaged.

Rescue workers and other emergency services continue to work at the scene. They are assessing the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Read more: Child injured during evening Russian drone attack on Kyiv region

Consequences of the attack









