Child injured during evening Russian drone attack on Kyiv region
On the evening of 17 September, Russian forces attacked Bucha district in Kyiv region with drones, injuring a child.
Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Child injured
"Unfortunately, a child was injured during the evening attack by enemy drones in Bucha district," the statement said.
A girl born in 2019 was diagnosed with acoustic barotrauma and is receiving medical care.
Damage caused by the attack
Four properties were damaged in the district: three private homes and a vehicle.
Response services continue working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
"The air raid alert is ongoing. Do not ignore the warning and remain in shelters or safe places," Tkachenko stressed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password