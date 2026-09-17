Child injured during evening Russian drone attack on Kyiv region

On the evening of 17 September, Russian forces attacked Bucha district in Kyiv region with drones, injuring a child.

Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Child injured

"Unfortunately, a child was injured during the evening attack by enemy drones in Bucha district," the statement said.

A girl born in 2019 was diagnosed with acoustic barotrauma and is receiving medical care.

Read more: Drone attack on Kyiv region: one woman killed, child among injured. Damage reported in five districts

Damage caused by the attack

Four properties were damaged in the district: three private homes and a vehicle.

Response services continue working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

"The air raid alert is ongoing. Do not ignore the warning and remain in shelters or safe places," Tkachenko stressed.

See more: Clean-up operations following enemy attack are continuing in Kyiv region. PHOTOS