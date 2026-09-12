Drone attack on Kyiv region: one woman killed, child among injured. Damage reported in five districts

The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region with strike drones.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There have been casualties

Over the past 24 hours, sadly, one person has been killed and three injured. Among the injured is a child.

A man sustained injuries and has been admitted to hospital. A woman and a child suffered acute stress reactions. Medical assistance was provided to them at the scene.

Read on Censor.NET: Clean-up operations following the enemy attack are continuing in the Kyiv region. Photo report

15 facilities damaged

We are documenting the aftermath of the enemy attack in the Brovary, Obukhiv, Bucha, Boryspil and Vyshhorod districts.

A total of 15 properties have been damaged, including seven private homes, vehicles, warehouses and hangars, and a power line.

The most damage has been sustained in the Obukhiv district, where six properties have been damaged, including four private homes.

"Rescue and emergency services are working on the ground, assessing the damage and helping people," emphasised the head of the Regional State Administration.

See also on "Censor.NET": Russian night-time attack on the Kyiv region: fires at industrial sites, 7 lorries destroyed (updated). VIDEO + PHOTOS

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that a woman was killed in the Vyshhorod district as a result of Russian strikes.