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Russian attack on the Kyiv region: two people injured, damage reported. PHOTOS
Overnight, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region. A warehouse caught fire in the Boryspil district; two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalised.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.
A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Boryspil district. Two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalised. The fire was extinguished by the State Emergency Service and the local fire brigade.
In the Obukhiv district, a private residential house and two cars were damaged.
A private residential house in the Bucha district was also damaged.
Consequences of the attack
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