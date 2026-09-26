"Phoenix" pilots struck Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepok" and "Uragan" multiple rocket launchers in Toretsk area. VIDEO

Pilots from the ‘Phoenix’ unmanned systems unit of the State Border Guard Service’s ‘Pomsta’ brigade carried out a series of strikes against Russian equipment and personnel in the Toretsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy targets hit included the TOS-1A ‘Solntsepok’ heavy flamethrower system and the ‘Uragan’ multiple launch rocket system.

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Combat vehicles, cars, motorbikes and quad bikes belonging to the Russian occupiers were also hit by Ukrainian drone operators.

"Phoenix" operators also struck enemy personnel. Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempted to advance towards Kostiantynivka, but suffered casualties even before reaching the positions.

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Watch more: Hart border guards spot themselves on enemy drone’s camera and manage to avoid strike. VIDEO