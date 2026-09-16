Hart border guards spot themselves on enemy drone’s camera and manage to avoid strike. VIDEO

Border guards from the Hart Brigade detected an enemy drone with a portable detector while delivering supplies to positions.

As Censor.NET reports, the soldiers saw the drone’s video feed on the device screen and spotted themselves in the frame.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukrainian defenders reacted quickly, stopped under trees and tried to shoot down the enemy drone with small arms fire, but missed.

The enemy also missed: the drone exploded about one metre from the vehicle. After ensuring that the vehicle had not been damaged, the border guards continued toward the positions.

Watch more: Russian "Molniya" UAV launches from catapult and explodes immediately after take-off. VIDEO

Watch more: SAMOSUD drone operators of 11th NGU Brigade destroy 40 Russian UAVs in one day by remotely piloting STING interceptors. VIDEO