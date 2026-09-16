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News Video Destruction of Russian drones
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Hart border guards spot themselves on enemy drone’s camera and manage to avoid strike. VIDEO

Border guards from the Hart Brigade detected an enemy drone with a portable detector while delivering supplies to positions.

As Censor.NET reports, the soldiers saw the drone’s video feed on the device screen and spotted themselves in the frame.

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Ukrainian defenders reacted quickly, stopped under trees and tried to shoot down the enemy drone with small arms fire, but missed.

The enemy also missed: the drone exploded about one metre from the vehicle. After ensuring that the vehicle had not been damaged, the border guards continued toward the positions.

Watch more: Russian "Molniya" UAV launches from catapult and explodes immediately after take-off. VIDEO

Watch more: SAMOSUD drone operators of 11th NGU Brigade destroy 40 Russian UAVs in one day by remotely piloting STING interceptors. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12507) State Border Patrol (1611) border guard (362) elimination (8002) drones (5309)
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