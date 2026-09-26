’Freedom of Russia’ movement has claimed to have destroyed 10,000 tonnes of oil in Russian Federation, - Defence Intelligence. VIDEO

The ‘Freedom of Russia’ resistance movement carried out a large-scale operation behind enemy lines, resulting in the destruction of over 10,000 tonnes of crude oil on Russian territory – oil that was intended to support the aggressor country’s war economy – and causing material damage amounting to over $10 million.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

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"During Operation ‘Barrel’, the underground network of the ‘Freedom of Russia’ Legion managed to establish how the aggressor state is attempting to compensate for the losses it suffered as a result of the Ukrainian Defence Forces striking oil refining and port infrastructure facilities," the statement reads.

As a result, according to the resistance movement, the Russian side has begun using an alternative method of storing and transporting crude oil – decentralised transport by rail in tanker wagons.

It was precisely this logistical scheme that became one of the targets of Operation ‘Barrel’.

How Operation ‘Barrel’ was prepared

According to "Freedom of Russia", the operation was preceded by prolonged underground work, including infiltration of the relevant organisations, the acquisition of classified information, its analysis, and the identification of vulnerabilities in Russian logistics.

Following this, the movement claims, the operation’s participants infiltrated a high-security area and blew up the tank wagons.

The movement states that carrying out the operation required the coordinated efforts of a significant number of participants, as well as specialist knowledge and practical experience.

Read more: Russia uses foreign equipment for UAVs at Alabuga – DIU

What losses has Russia suffered?

According to a statement by "Freedom of Russia", the results of Operation "Barrel" are as follows:

over 10,000 tonnes of crude oil have been destroyed;

material damage amounting to over $10 million has been inflicted;

the functioning of certain elements of the railway logistics network, which was used to transport strategic resources and military cargo, has been disrupted.

The movement also stated that all participants in the operation are safe.

"Barrel" has demonstrated that even on its own territory, the aggressor state cannot guarantee the security of its logistics routes.



"Despite the complexity and high level of risk, the ‘Freedom of Russia’ resistance movement continues to operate behind enemy lines and strike at its resources and logistical capabilities," the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence noted.