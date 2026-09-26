In Kramatorsk sector, Russian Federation is stepping up number of assaults carried out by small groups, - 30th Mechanised Brigade

Russian troops are increasing the number of small infantry groups attempting to infiltrate the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Kramatorsk sector. At the same time, the enemy is stepping up its use of aircraft and guided bombs.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on television by Mykhailo Trach, commander of the unmanned systems battalion of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozky.

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According to the soldier, the number of enemy casualties is indicative of the intensity of the Russian assaults.

In the first 10 days of September alone, 140 Russian military personnel were officially confirmed to have been killed in the brigade’s area of responsibility.

At the same time, the number of small infantry groups attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian positions is increasing every day.

Tratch noted that the Ukrainian military is also monitoring the training of Russian personnel. According to him, the Russians are deploying service personnel from support units to the front line in order to use them in assault operations.

Ukrainian troops are clearing infiltration routes

The commander reported that they had managed to clear out part of the Russian infiltration. Ukrainian units are now advancing along the routes that Russian troops had previously attempted to use to infiltrate the area.

At the same time, movement to and from positions is made somewhat easier by the dense vegetation. The troops make use of woodland strips, ravines and the features of the terrain.

Logistics along this route remain challenging. Both sides are using long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, including fibre-optic drones, setting up ambushes and laying mines along the routes.

Russia is stepping up its KAB strikes

Separately, Trach spoke about the increasing frequency of Russian air operations.

According to him, the number of guided aerial bombs being used by the Russians in this area is increasing daily. The military official claims that some of the strikes are being directed by the enemy at civilian targets — residential buildings and public infrastructure.

"The intensity has, of course, increased significantly, because we have a clear understanding of the objective the enemy has set itself specifically in the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk sectors. And to achieve this, it is deploying its air force," said Trach.

A military official described the current level of Russian air force activity as one of the highest he has observed.