Ukraine is calling for immediate ceasefire, whilst Russia is looking for excuses, - Budanov

The Ukrainian side has already expressed its willingness to bring hostilities to an immediate end. The Kremlin, however, is blatantly ignoring these initiatives and seeking new pretexts to refuse a ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with NewsForce.

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Ukraine’s proposal and the Kremlin’s refusal

As he emphasised, Ukraine has now publicly set out its proposal for a cessation of hostilities.

"As things stand, there is a very clear proposal, put forward by the President of Ukraine himself: ‘Ukraine is calling for an immediate ceasefire’," remarked Budanov.

At the same time, the Kremlin has yet to show any desire for peace and is resisting any initiatives to halt the fighting. According to the Head of the Presidential Office, the Russian side continues to look for pretexts to prolong the war and refuse a ceasefire.

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"Russia is now stating very openly that it does not want this, that it is not ready, and is coming up with reasons why this should not happen now," added Budanov.

The Head of the President’s Office also drew attention to Russia’s actions. According to him, these do not currently indicate that Moscow is prepared to end the war.

At the same time, he emphasised that the armed conflict cannot go on indefinitely and must eventually come to an end.

"This war has gone on for far too long, and the time will come when it must come to an end," said the Head of the Presidential Office.

The role of the US in achieving peace

In addition, he highlighted the crucial role of the United States in a peaceful settlement. According to him, it is Washington’s diplomatic and political clout that gives Ukraine real leverage to bring the war to an end.

"Given the influence of the US, we have a chance of achieving peace. And we are doing everything in our power to bring about that peace," he said.