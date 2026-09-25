Trump urged Zelenskyy to travel to Moscow for peace talks with Putin, Bloomberg reports

US President Donald Trump proposed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow when they met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 22. Zelenskyy rejected the proposal.

Bloomberg reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Zelenskyy’s response

According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy rejected Trump’s proposal. People familiar with the Ukrainian president’s position said he was upset that Trump had raised the issue.

Asked by Russian journalists on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly when he would visit Moscow, Zelenskyy gave a brief, sharp reply "on a missile" and added an expletive.

Bloomberg also reported that, according to European officials, Trump and his team responded positively to their efforts to lobby for support for Ukraine ahead of winter. The officials said Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump was positive overall.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Meeting Putin would be "not best day of my life," but I am ready to do it for peace

Background

On September 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump met in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. They discussed producing Patriot systems in Ukraine. Trump said that he and Zelenskyy were working to end the Russia-Ukraine war before winter.

The US president also said Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries had dealt the Russians "a serious blow", but had also affected global diesel prices.

After meeting Trump, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready for any format of an energy ceasefire with Russia. The US side was to convey the proposal to the Russians.

Read more: Putin is ready for new meeting with Trump – Peskov