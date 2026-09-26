For first time in history, Ukrainian team has reached final of most prestigious tournament in women’s tennis. PHOTO
The Ukrainian women’s national tennis team has triumphantly reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup, having defeated the defending champions, the Italian team, in the semi-final on 26 September.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ‘Tribuna’.
As noted, in the first match, Angelina Kalinina defeated Tyra Catherine Grant, after which the Ukrainian team’s captain, Elina Svitolina, sealed the victory with a confident win over Jasmine Paolini.
In the decisive title match, which will take place on 27 September, the Ukrainian tennis players will face the Czech team.
The final stage of this prestigious tournament is currently underway in Shenzhen, China. Last year, the Ukrainian team reached the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in its history, where they lost to the Italians, so this victory marks a convincing revenge.
Billie Jean King Cup
Shenzhen, China
Hard court | Semi-finals
Ukraine – Italy – 2–0
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Angelina Kalinina (WTA No. 48) – Tyra Catherine Grant (WTA No. 150) – 6–3, 6–4
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Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 7) – Jasmine Paolini (WTA No. 20) – 6–2, 6–2
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