Mahuchikh becomes first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Champion in high jump

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh has become the first-ever winner of the women’s high jump at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

Suspilne Sport reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Ukrainian victory

Mahuchikh cleared 1.99 metres, a height her main rival, Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, failed to clear. As this was the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship, Yaroslava became the first and currently only holder of the title.

Three Ukrainian athletes competed in the season’s final international tournament: Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Yuliia Levchenko and Iryna Herashchenko.

Iryna Herashchenko and Yuliia Levchenko finished fifth and sixth with results of 1.91 and 1.86 metres, respectively.

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Kokhan wins bronze in hammer throw at Ultimate Championship

Mykhailo Kokhan earned Ukraine another medal at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, winning bronze in the hammer throw. His best attempt reached 78.90 metres.

Germany’s Merlin Hummel won gold with a result of 81.46 metres. Hungary’s Bence Halasz took silver with 80.30 metres.

World Athletics Ultimate Championship results:

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) — 1.99 metres; Nicola Olyslagers (Australia) — 1.95 metres; Eleanor Patterson (Australia) — 1.91 metres; Angelina Topic (Serbia) — 1.91 metres; Iryna Herashchenko (Ukraine) — 1.91 metres; Yuliia Levchenko (Ukraine) — 1.86 metres.

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