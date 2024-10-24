ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7087 visitors online
News Photo
6 989 1

Ukrainian firefighter Baran set world record at World Rescue Championship in USA. PHOTOS

Ukrainian firefighter Oleksandr Baran set a world record at the World Firefighter Challenge Championship 2024 in the United States.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Oleksandr Baran in tandem with Mackenzie Briggs ran an impressive time of 1:09.91 in the men's tandem 40-44 category during the qualification. This result demonstrates the high level of training, skill and teamwork of our rescuers!" the statement said.

See also Censor.NET: SBU sniper sets record by killing occupant at 3800 metres. VIDEO

Український вогнеборець Баран встановив світовий рекорд на змаганнях у США
Український вогнеборець Баран встановив світовий рекорд на змаганнях у США
Український вогнеборець Баран встановив світовий рекорд на змаганнях у США

Author: 

reccord (17) USA (5665) World Cup (13) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (808)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 