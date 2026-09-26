The German Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, met with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, in New York.

This is reported by Zeit, according to Censor.NET

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First contact since 2022

It is noted that this is the first bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the meeting had been initiated by the German side.

A call to put an end to hybrid attacks

According to sources within the delegation, following the meeting, Wadephul called on Lavrov to halt the escalation against Germany, Europe and NATO. The publication’s sources added that incidents such as the attempted attack in Leipzig and other hybrid attacks would not alter Germany’s position on Ukraine.

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Conditions for the normalisation of relations

Furthermore, in his conversation with Lavrov, Wadephul condemned Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. Sources within the delegation also reported that the Foreign Minister made it clear that Ukraine is ready for negotiations and that Germany supports this approach.

At the same time, sources within the delegation noted that the German Government had expressed its willingness to make German-Russian relations more constructive.

Vadeful had previously set out the prerequisite for this: Putin must demonstrate a willingness to end the unlawful war of aggression against Ukraine.