Russians launched massive attack on Odesa region: there are casualties

Russian troops are continuing to launch massive attacks on the Odesa region.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper, according to Censor.NET.

It is reported that two people were injured in the attack, one of whom has been hospitalised.

Two private residential buildings, a production workshop, storage facilities and lorries were damaged.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack are ongoing.

Read more: Russians attack energy workers’ car with drone in Odesa Oblast: one killed, another injured

For his part, the head of the Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, noted that the attack targeted Odesa.

Infrastructure has been damaged.

See also: Russians attacked a power company vehicle in the Odesa region with a drone: one person killed, another injured