Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia region: three dead, several injured. PHOTOS
On the night of 27 September 2026, Russian forces carried out strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region. There are casualties and injuries.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on Komyshuvas
It is reported that the Russians killed a man in Komyshuvakha. Another woman was injured.
"The enemy struck the village. One house has been destroyed, and several others nearby have been damaged. Ordinary homes. Ordinary people. And yet another Russian strike," the message reads.
It later emerged that the number of injured had risen to four – a woman and three men.
Attack on Novotavriiske
It is also reported that the Russians killed two people in Novotavriiske.
"The enemy struck a car travelling through the village. The car caught fire. A man and a woman were killed," the report states.
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