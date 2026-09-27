Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia region: three dead, several injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 27 September 2026, Russian forces carried out strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region. There are casualties and injuries.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on Komyshuvas

It is reported that the Russians killed a man in Komyshuvakha. Another woman was injured.

"The enemy struck the village. One house has been destroyed, and several others nearby have been damaged. Ordinary homes. Ordinary people. And yet another Russian strike," the message reads.





It later emerged that the number of injured had risen to four – a woman and three men.

Read more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia this morning: there were hits and one person was wounded

Attack on Novotavriiske

It is also reported that the Russians killed two people in Novotavriiske.

"The enemy struck a car travelling through the village. The car caught fire. A man and a woman were killed," the report states.

Read on Censor.NET: Five people, including a child, were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS