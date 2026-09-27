Fighters from "Steel Border" unit destroyed enemy self-propelled artillery, guns, shelters and UAVs in Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. VIDEO

Border guards from the ‘Steel Border’ brigade carried out a series of strikes against the Russian occupiers’ equipment, weapons and positions over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, the troops targeted enemy positions in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the combat operations, the border guards destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery unit and two enemy guns.

Two enemy shelters, three antennas, two motorbikes, two unmanned aerial vehicles and a ‘Zhduun’ drone were also destroyed.

See more: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,528,970 personnel (+1,690 over the past day), 12,384 tanks, 50,428 artillery systems, and 25,442 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS