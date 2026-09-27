Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,528,970 personnel (+1,690 over the past day), 12,384 tanks, 50,428 artillery systems, and 25,442 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,528,970 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 27, 2026, are estimated to be:
personnel—approximately 1,528,970 (+1,690) (wounded and killed)
tanks—12,384 (+8) units
armored combat vehicles—25,442 (+7) units
artillery systems—50,428 (+57) units
MLRS - 2,163 (+3) units.
Air defense systems—1,677 (+4) units
aircraft—444 (+1) units
helicopters—356 (+0) units
ground-based robotic systems — 2,762 (+14) units
Operational-tactical-level UAVs—535,846 (+1,826) units
cruise missiles - 5,118 (+0) units
ships / boats - 35 (+0) units
submarines - 2 (+0) units
Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—154,245 (+517) units
special equipment - 4,756 (+7) units
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
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