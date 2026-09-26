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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces Close-quarters combat
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Ukrainian fighter in ambush eliminated two Russian assault troops with small-arms fire. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian soldier eliminating two Russian assault troops with a small arms weapon.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces soldier, whilst lying in ambush, waited for the invaders to approach and opened fire on them. One Russian assault soldier was killed instantly.

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The second invader attempted to flee once the shooting began. The Ukrainian defender opened fire on him with an assault rifle and killed him as he was fleeing.

See more: 15 upgraded Ai-Petri systems handed over to Ukrainian defenders. PHOTOS

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Russian Army (12590) elimination (8089) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3921)
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