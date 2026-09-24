15 upgraded Ai-Petri systems handed over to Ukrainian defenders. PHOTOS

Ukraine’s fifth President Petro Poroshenko, handed over 15 Ai-Petri systems for countering technical intelligence to the military.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the European Solidarity press service.

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According to Poroshenko, there are currently no safe places in Ukraine. The enemy strikes residential buildings, universities, railway stations and depots and is trying to disable trains. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Odesa and other cities and communities are constantly under attack.

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"Our task is to strengthen the protection of civilians in cities and military personnel on the front. To protect critical energy and logistics infrastructure," Poroshenko said.

"Today, we are handing over 15 upgraded Ai-Petri systems to the Armed Forces. Every two weeks, the military receives ten to fifteen such systems from us. Ai-Petri is one of the few systems capable of countering the enemy’s technical intelligence assets. It significantly reduces the effectiveness of enemy airstrikes," Poroshenko explained.

Ukraine’s fifth President noted that the upgraded systems, which will protect critical facilities in cities, are capable of performing higher-level tasks.

"They can operate without crews, eliminating the human factor, and work in a coordinated manner. They use artificial intelligence and cutting-edge software. The more Ai-Petri systems protect Ukrainian communities, the better protected our skies will be and the harder it will be for the enemy. We must fight two steps ahead of the Russians. This is a technological response that should secure our advantage and therefore bring peace closer," Poroshenko stressed.

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What is known about the upgraded Ai-Petri systems

The system was first presented in early September to participants in MSPO 2026, Central and Eastern Europe’s largest security and defense technology exhibition, in Kielce, Poland. However, it has already been in service with Ukraine’s Defense Forces for several years. According to Polish specialist publication Milmag, more than 300 systems are currently operating on the front line.

As Ai-Petri’s manufacturers explained at MSPO 2026, the Ukrainian system is not merely an electronic warfare solution. It is a cyber defense and recognition system designed to detect and counter threats associated with enemy reconnaissance. The system’s software contains components that use machine-learning algorithms, which are continuously updated as battlefield conditions change and threats evolve.

After detecting and identifying a target, the system can automatically track it and, depending on the type of target and the situation, jam its control, video transmission, and GPS, GNSS, or GLONASS satellite navigation signals. The system jams targets at distances of 20 to 30 kilometers, depending on the terrain, across radio frequencies ranging from 300 to 6,000 MHz.

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The system is continuously improved under real combat conditions. It is not a static solution: it was designed to evolve as the battlefield changes. It is available in stationary and mobile versions, with the latter mounted on a pickup truck. Two soldiers can deploy the system, which is ready for operation within 10 minutes.

The system is also currently being deployed to protect critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The manufacturer is fulfilling contracts for Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, while the program is partly supported by partners from NATO countries. The Ai-Petri project was launched in autumn 2023 with private investment from Petro Poroshenko, who invested more than UAH 200 million in its development and production.