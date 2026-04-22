In Ukraine, against the backdrop of the anniversary of the 2019 presidential election, the issue of social unity and the authorities’ responsibility has once again been raised.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a video address by European Solidarity leader Petro Poroshenko.

According to him, over the past seven years, the country has gone through a difficult path, but now needs an honest analysis of the situation and a consolidation of efforts for further development.

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Call for unity and rejection of populism

Poroshenko stressed that Ukraine is currently in an exhausted state, both economically and institutionally. In his view, the first step toward recovery should be an open conversation about the real condition of the state.

"Seven years is more than enough time to honestly look at what has happened to the country," the European Solidarity leader said.

The politician also stressed that society needs not declarations, but real unity, a stronger economy, and a clear plan for achieving peace.

He also drew particular attention to the danger of populism and oversimplified solutions in public governance. According to Poroshenko, expectations of quick change without systemic reforms have proved misguided.

"The state is not a smartphone. And a ‘reset’ here can sometimes cost far more," Poroshenko said.

The politician called for abandoning illusions about simple solutions and focusing on responsible steps that could ensure the country’s stable development.

Earlier, Poroshenko said that the military levy should go not to e-banking, but to indexation of pay in the AFU.

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