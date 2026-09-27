UAV launch site and Russian army support facilities have been hit, - General Staff

On September 26 and during the night of September 27, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian army.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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What is affected?

As noted, a facility in Donetsk, Donetsk region, used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck.

"Targeting storage, preparation, and launch sites for attack UAVs is one of the priority areas of combat operations for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Such facilities are systematically targeted to reduce the Russian army’s ability to deploy attack drone systems," the statement reads.

Watch more: Fighters from "Steel Border" unit destroyed enemy self-propelled artillery, guns, shelters and UAVs in Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. VIDEO

In addition, two ammunition depots were hit in Krepensk and Luhansk in the Luhansk region.

In addition, a logistics depot in Rovenky, Luhansk region, was hit, as was a fuel and lubricants depot in Novoamvrosiivsk, Donetsk Oblast.

What is the General Staff saying?

"Operations against the Russian aggressor's key military targets are continuing," the General Staff stated.