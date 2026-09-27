Russian forces struck Vyshneve with drones: one person killed, three injured, cars damaged (updated). VIDEO

One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of today’s enemy attack in the Kyiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is reported that in Vyshneve, Bucha District, five vehicles were damaged and a fire broke out after being struck by an enemy UAV.

The condition of the injured is being assessed. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

Media reports stated that the drone struck the road on which the cars were travelling.

Read on Censor.NET: Air quality in Obukhiv and Brovary has deteriorated due to enemy shelling

Russian strike on Brovary

In Brovary, the attack caused fires in a warehouse and an office building. No one was injured.

Rescue workers and all relevant services are on the ground, dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

Further details are being confirmed.

Updated information

Later, Tkachenko reported that the enemy’s attack on the Kyiv region is ongoing. Unfortunately, one more person was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

In the Fastiv District, a window manufacturing plant and two cars were damaged. A security guard at the plant was injured. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition and the nature of his injuries are being determined. Medical personnel are providing the necessary care.

According to the Regional State Administration, a warehouse building in the Brovary District was damaged in the attack—part of the roof and the facade were damaged. An unfinished administrative building belonging to another company was also damaged.

Rescue workers and all necessary emergency services are on the scene.

This information is being verified.