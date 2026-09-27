Russian forces struck a Zammler warehouse in the Kyiv region

Russian troops attacked a warehouse complex belonging to the Zammler Group in the Kyiv region, causing a massive fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the group's press office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Official Statement

"Unfortunately, today the enemy struck the warehouse where ZAMMLER had been operating for many years. The most important thing is that there were no casualties. We ask that you maintain a news blackout: do not post photos or videos, and do not disclose the location or the consequences of the strike.

Disclosing details helps the enemy," the statement reads.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian forces launched a drone attack on Vyshneve: one person was killed, three were wounded, and cars were damaged.