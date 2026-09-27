Fighters from "NC13" strike special forces unit equipped their special forces with grenade launchers and used them to storm Russian positions during Operation "Vivaldi". VIDEO

During the‘Vivaldi’ offensive operation, soldiers from the ‘NC13’ ground-based robotic strike unit deployed upgraded robotic combat systems fitted with grenade launchers to engage the occupiers’ positions.

According to Censor.NET, the ground-based robotic systems were equipped with two Bullspike grenade launchers and remotely guided towards enemy positions.

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During the attack, the GBR opened fire on Russian military positions, after which they approached the enemy’s shelters and detonated directly near the enemy’s positions.

The unit noted that, due to the intensity of the attack, the Russian military believed they were under attack by an assault group.

At the same time, the ground-based systems were remotely controlled by Ukrainian operators who were in cover dozens of kilometres from the front line.

The use of robotic systems made it possible to simultaneously strike the enemy and clear their positions without directly involving Ukrainian infantry in the assault.

The footage was shared by soldiers of the Third Army Corps on their Telegram channel.

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