Tank, trucks and motorcycles burn: SSU Alpha special forces destroy Russian equipment and infantry during Operation Vivaldi. VIDEO

FPV drone operators from the SSU’s Alpha special unit carried out a series of strikes on Russian infantry, armored vehicles, and transport vehicles during the Third Army Corps’ Operation Vivaldi.

Footage of the Ukrainian operators’ strikes was posted online, Censor.NET reports.

The video brings together clips of FPV drones targeting Russian occupation forces’ vehicles and personnel. The targets hit include a tank, trucks, and motorcycles that Russian troops used to move and supply their units.

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Russian infantry were also targeted by Ukrainian drones. Some troops tried to avoid detection using so-called anti-drone cloaks, but the cloaks did not protect them. Ukrainian service members say the camouflage sometimes made the enemy more visible instead.

After spotting their targets, Alpha operators pursued them and carried out precise FPV drone strikes. The footage shows strikes on Russian vehicles, vehicles catching fire, and personnel being hit.

The SSU special forces carried out these strikes as part of Operation Vivaldi, conducted by the Third Army Corps.

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