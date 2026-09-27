Trump has redoubled his efforts to bring about peace in Ukraine, - Stubb

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, praised the diplomatic efforts of US President Donald Trump’s team to achieve peace in Ukraine.

The Finnish leader made these remarks in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

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The intensification of diplomatic efforts and the role of negotiators

"I think we are undoubtedly in a better position than we were before President Trump took office. Over the past year and a half, he has redoubled his efforts to find a solution to bring about peace, with the help of negotiators such as Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and many others," said Stubb.

Stubb, who played an active role in the diplomatic efforts, said that he and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Støre had worked mainly "behind the scenes", passing information between the governments of Ukraine, the US and European countries.

"I think he is really working hard, and I hope we will find a solution," said the President of Finland.

Read more: ’I want Zelenskyy to reach agreement with Putin, and I want Putin to reach agreement with Zelenskyy,’ - Trump

Hybrid threats from the Russian Federation

Stubb also commented on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s warning regarding a possible attack by the Russian Federation on European countries, in particular Finland. He noted that he currently sees no factual grounds for this.

"As Commander-in-Chief in Finland, I have all the relevant information and simply see no factual grounds for this," said the politician.

At the same time, he stressed that this did not mean Moscow had abandoned its ambitions towards Europe, highlighting the significant difference between a full-scale war against Ukraine and the Russian Federation’s hybrid campaign against European states.

"We must view this as a campaign. Russia is trying to intimidate Europe, frighten us and get inside our heads," said the President of Finland.

He noted that Finland is at ease because it has been preparing for decades for a potential threat from its eastern neighbour.

"We are calm because we are prepared," said Stubb.