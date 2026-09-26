’I want Zelenskyy to reach agreement with Putin, and I want Putin to reach agreement with Zelenskyy,’ - Trump

US President Donald Trump has called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "come to an agreement".

Trump made these remarks whilst speaking to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I agree with Zelenskyy that we discuss many different topics, and on many of them we are in complete agreement, but you know what I want from him – for him to strike a deal. I want him to reach an agreement with Putin, and I want Putin to reach an agreement with him," said Trump.

He also expressed the hope that a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation would be concluded in the near future – perhaps even ‘before the harsh winter sets in’.

"I’ve spoken to him at length. He’s moving in that direction, and so is Putin. I hope that in the not-too-distant future, perhaps even before the harsh winter sets in, they will reach an agreement," said the US President.

Read more: Trump urged Zelenskyy to travel to Moscow for peace talks with Putin, Bloomberg reports

What led up to it

It was previously reported that the US had proposed the United Arab Emirates as the venue for a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia.