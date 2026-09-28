Russians struck Kharkiv with KABs: 25 people were injured, including children (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 28 September, Russian forces carried out strikes on Kharkiv using guided aerial bombs. The Kyiv and Saltiv districts of the city were hit. So far, 22 people are reported to have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

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According to him, the enemy launched a double strike on the Kyivskyi district of the city.

The enemy struck a high-rise building

The mayor later clarified that one of the strikes occurred near blocks of flats in the Saltivskyi district. It later emerged that a Russian KAB had struck a block of flats directly.

As a result of the shelling, several residential buildings in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv were damaged.

The number of casualties has risen to 22

Initial reports indicated two casualties in the Saltivskyi district. At around 4.43 am, Terekhov reported that there were now eight casualties, including three children.

At 5.06 am, the number of casualties rose to 11, including five children. A few minutes later, the mayor reported 15 casualties.

As of 6.03 am, according to Terekhov, 22 people had been injured as a result of the Russian shelling.

"A 2-year-old and an 8-year-old boy have been hospitalised.



A 3-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy received medical attention at the scene," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

Details regarding the consequences of the attack and the condition of those injured are being clarified.

Update

"In the Saltivskyi District, medical personnel provided assistance to 24 people," Syniehubov said.

Emergency services are continuing to work at the site of the enemy strike.

As of 8:15 a.m., there were already 25 casualties in Kharkiv. According to the regional prosecutor’s office, nine of them are children aged 3 to 15. People suffered injuries and acute stress reactions.

According to the investigation, on September 28 at around 4:00 a.m., Russian armed forces struck a nine-story residential building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv with a munition.

Law enforcement officials are determining the type of weapon used. According to a preliminary assessment, it may have been an UMPB-5.

Read more: Enemy attacked Sumy with three KABs: two people were killed, including 16-year-old girl, and five others were injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack























