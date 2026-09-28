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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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New record for AFU: 2,090 invaders eliminated in single day! Total combat losses for the Russian Federation since the start of the war: approximately 1,531,060 personnel, 12,385 tanks, 50,477 artillery systems, and 25,450 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,531,060 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 27, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,531,060 (+2,090) (wounded and killed);
  • tanks—12,385 (+1);
  • armored fighting vehicles—25,450 (+8);
  • artillery systems – 50,477 (+49) units
  • MLRS – 2,165 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,679 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 443 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,774 (+12) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 537,228 (+1,382) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,118 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 154,735 (+490) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,763 (+7) units

Watch more: Fighters from "NC13" strike special forces unit equipped their special forces with grenade launchers and used them to storm Russian positions during Operation "Vivaldi". VIDEO

Росія втратила понад 1,53 млн військових: Генштаб назвав нові втрати РФ

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