Russian invaders are abducting civilians and herding children and elderly people across gas pipeline in Kupiansk district, - "Khartiia". VIDEO

Russian troops withdrew a group of civilians from the Kupiansk community in the Kharkiv region and led them into a gas pipeline, using the people as cover for their retreat.

The video was released by the National Guard of Ukraine’s ‘Khartiia’ corps, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

On 27 September, the corps’ reconnaissance drones recorded Russian occupiers removing civilians from the Kupiansk community in the Kharkiv region.

"Khartiia" is conducting counter-offensive operations, whilst the Russians are fleeing, hiding behind civilians.

The video shows nine people: children, elderly people and one person on crutches.

Watch more: Five foreign assault troops from ’Khartiia’ brigade, supported by drones, cleared occupier position in Kupiansk district. VIDEO

"Men of conscription age in civilian clothing are walking alongside them. Most likely, these are Russian soldiers who have taken off their uniforms and are retreating from the line of fire under the cover of children and the elderly," the "Khartiia" stated.

The civilians were led from Kupiansk through the village of Holubivka to the ‘Shebelynka–Ostrohozk’ gas pipeline and guided into the pipeline itself

The Russians are using this gas pipeline to covertly transport their assault troops into the city. The children and elderly people will have to walk more than 10 km inside it. The pipeline emerges into a forest, and from there the people will presumably be transported to the occupied territory. The Russians filmed them on camera the entire way.

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Ukrainian soldiers spotted the group but did not open fire because there were civilians present.

Thus, the Russians have committed yet another war crime. This involves the forced deportation of civilians, using them as ‘human shields’, as well as the Russian military wearing civilian clothing.

The ‘Khartiia’ corps warns that this footage may soon appear in the Russian media under the heading ‘evacuation’ or ‘rescue of civilians’, accompanied by interviews with pro-Russian locals. In reality, however, people were herded into a tunnel under guard, whilst Russian soldiers fled nearby, using them as cover.

The materials in question will be forwarded for investigation into war crimes.

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