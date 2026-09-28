Russia struck food processing plant in Zhytomyr region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have once again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Last night, a food processing plant in the Zhytomyr community was attacked by drones. A fire broke out at the site of the strike," the statement reads.

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attack.

Emergency services extinguished the fire.

Read more: Russia attacked Zhytomyr and Poltava regions; transport infrastructure was targeted









