Two foreigners wanted by Interpol have been detained at border with Moldova. PHOTO

At the ‘Mohyliv-Podilskyi’ border crossing, border guards detained two Czech nationals who were wanted internationally for committing criminal offences.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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The men, aged 23 and 42, were travelling from Ukraine to Moldova. During a document check, both passengers were flagged by the Interpol database.

It transpired that the foreigners were wanted by Czech law enforcement agencies for crimes committed in their home country: the 23-year-old man is suspected of fraud, whilst his 42-year-old friend is suspected of theft.

Border guards immediately informed the Ukrainian Interpol Bureau of the discovery of the suspects. Both detainees have now been handed over to the National Police for further extradition and the necessary legal proceedings.

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