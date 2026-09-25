Drone wreckage bearing "Geran-4" markings found in Moldova. PHOTO

On the evening of September 24, drone wreckage bearing "Geran-4" markings was found in Moldova’s Briceni district, near the border with Ukraine.

Moldovan police reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

According to preliminary information, the drone exploded in mid-air at a height of about 10 metres after hitting trees. The explosion damaged trees within a radius of approximately 25 metres.

At the scene, police found fragments of the drone’s fibreglass body, as well as electronic components, cables and parts of its power supply. Officers also identified parts of the drone’s wings. Some components bore "Geran-4" markings. A partially damaged turbojet engine was also found at the scene.

Read more: Two drones have violated Moldova’s airspace, - country’s Ministry of Defence





All recovered parts were sent for examination. Police said no other explosive objects or substances were found.





Background

A Moldovan border patrol discovered the wreckage on the evening of September 24, about 1.7 kilometres from the state border.

Moldovan authorities had previously reported several drone incursions into the country’s airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine. Two drones exploded on Moldovan territory. Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian regions.

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