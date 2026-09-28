’I don’t believe war will end, even if agreement is reached to suspend it,’ - Madyar. VIDEO

From a military point of view, there is no possibility of the war coming to an end, even if an agreement is reached to suspend hostilities.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, made this statement in an interview with The Telegraph.

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"From a military point of view, I do not believe the war will end, even if a ceasefire agreement is reached. I do not see the war ending on the battlefield," said Brovdi.

At the same time, the commander of the USF emphasised that he is a military officer, not a politician, and therefore does not seek to assess the situation from a political perspective.

The main objective is to preserve the workforce

"Recognising that the duration of the war is uncertain, recognising the resource and mobilisation advantages Putin currently enjoys, and recognising Ukraine’s limited mobilisation potential, my actions are aimed at addressing the following issues: firstly, the preservation of our personnel," emphasised Brovdi.

He identified the second front as the intensification of firepower at the tactical level. Brovdi stated that Russia has now increased its troop numbers on this front, primarily to eliminate Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, he said, there is currently no question of large-scale tank or other mechanised assaults.

Watch more: Russia could mobilise 300,000 people by end of year, - Brovdi. VIDEO

The SBS is expanding its capabilities to carry out strikes deep within the Russian Federation

"Thirdly, support for air assets to penetrate deep into enemy territory. After all, for deep strikes to be effective, middle strikes must be effective," he explained.

Brovdi added that ‘middle strikes’ are intended to provide a corridor for long-range strikes – in other words, an ‘open window’ that allows airborne assets to penetrate deep into enemy territory regularly, over long distances and in large numbers.

"There are many other points that could be listed here, but they are all aimed at establishing a strong position through the use of military force, and at securing a strong position for Ukrainian politicians in those negotiations," he said.

Brovdi also noted that he would not speculate on the ability of American politicians to influence this situation, as he does not know "what’s going on in their heads".