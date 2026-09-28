Russia could mobilise 300,000 people by end of year, - Brovdi. VIDEO

A covert mobilisation is already underway in Russia, and in the coming months the Kremlin may increase the number of personnel on the front line. By the end of 2026, Russia is capable of mobilising and deploying around 300,000 people to the front line.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated in an interview with The Telegraph by Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

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He noted that covert mobilisation in Russia has already begun, though it is currently taking place behind closed doors.

He believes that following the elections in Russia, the Kremlin may move to open mobilisation and the forced conscription of untrained men into the army.

"The mobilisation, which has already begun as of today but in a covert form, will acquire legal status from tomorrow, and Putin will make use of it," Brovdi stated.

Russia may increase the number of troops on the front line

The USF commander predicts a significant increase in Russian manpower on the front line as early as October.

According to his assessment, during October, November and December, Russia may mobilise around 300,000 people, whom it is capable of equipping and sending to the front with virtually no training.

"We expect a significant increase in troop numbers in the enemy’s sector on the front line, starting as early as next month: around 300,000 troops, by the end of 2026 alone," said Brovdi.

He noted that the increase in the number of Russian troops, he said, would also mean a rise in the Russian army’s casualties and an additional burden on the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces.

Read more: Covert mobilisation: hundreds of thousands of Russians are being issued with ’summonses’ at military registration offices, - Moscow Times

"And that means there will be more casualties and much more work for the Unmanned Systems Forces," he added.

Brovdi reported an increase in Russian casualties in September

According to the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Ukrainian military is already feeling the impact of the increase in Russian manpower.

"In September alone, compared with August, the number of enemy personnel eliminated rose by a quarter – by 25 per cent in the first half of September compared with the same period in August," he said.

Brovdi emphasised that a further increase in Russian forces on the front line could lead to even more intense fighting.

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