Military police forcibly take Russian man with crutch from hospital in Surgut to send him to Ukraine: "Comrade Major said signatures are there". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing how the Russian army command treats its wounded service members.

As Censor.NET reports, military police and military commandant’s office personnel in the Russian city of Surgut are forcibly taking an occupier on crutches from a hospital to send him back to the front.

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The footage shows the Russian man lying on the pavement beside the wheel of a military police vehicle. It appears that the officers beat him during his detention and are trying to work out how to get the injured soldier into the vehicle.

While the officers decide what to do with him, he lies on the ground, lights a cigarette and complains that he has been beaten and that his health has deteriorated.

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