Moscow resident humiliates migrant taxi driver: "You stinking newcomers have turned up. You’ve become completely insolent. Tomorrow you’ll be off back to your village". VIDEO

A video recording from inside a Moscow taxi has been published online, clearly demonstrating the extent of everyday Nazism, xenophobia and chauvinism in the Russian capital.

According to Censor.NET, a Moscow resident humiliated and insulted a taxi driver – a man originally from an Asian country.

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The passenger demanded that the taxi driver show her his documents, made derogatory remarks about his nationality and humiliated him.

"You’ve become completely insolent! You stinking newcomers have turned up! Show me your papers! Tomorrow you’ll be off back to your village," a resident of the Russian capital told the driver.

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